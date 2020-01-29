New 'I Am Not Okay With This' Edition to Launch With Netflix Series

The graphic novel artwork features star Sophia Lillis.

Charles Forsman has already proved himself to be a cartoonist whose work inspires strong responses from his audience and appeals beyond the traditional comic book reader, as evidenced by the success of his The End of the Fucking World — both the graphic novel and resultant television series — with a follow-up, I Am Not Okay With This, set to debut next month.

Based on Forsman’s 2017 graphic novel of the same name, the new series follows Sydney — seemingly a regular disaffected 15-year-old girl who struggles with a number of secrets: that she’s in love with her best friend, that she struggles with the death of a family member, and that she has telekinetic powers that she can’t control and keep appearing at the most unfortunate times.

The graphic novel has been adapted for Netflix by Jonathan Entwistle, who’d previously adapted Forsman’s The End of the Fucking World for the streaming giant, with a premiere date of Feb. 26. Sophia Lillis plays the lead, Sidney, with Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins also appearing. To mark the debut of the adaptation, Fantagraphics Books is releasing a new edition of the original book featuring a new cover showing Lillis’ version of Sidney, which The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively debut below. The new cover combines Lillis — wearing a version of Forsman’s iconic costume design for the character as seen in the original comic, courtesy of some smart design — on the front, with line work showing Forsman’s vision for the characters on the back. The new edition of I Am Not Okay With This, a 176-page softcover retailing for $16.99, will be released Feb. 25.