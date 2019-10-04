New 'Inspector Gadget' Live-Action Movie in the Works From Disney (Exclusive)

Gadget was an American-Canadian co-production produced for the syndicated market that was a stable around North America in the 1980s and 1990s. It featured a bionic Inspector Clouseau type who could command (OK, he couldn’t) an endless array of gizmos built into his body. His archenemy was Dr. Claw, leader of an organization named M.A.D. Also figuring in the proceedings was Penny, Gadget’s niece and the brains behind him who actually stopped Claw’s plans. There was also Brain, Penny’s crafty dog and Chief Quimby.

The series sparked numerous spinoffs and video games, and in 1999, a live-action Disney movie that saw Matthew Broderick play the titular character and Rupert Everett play Claw. Don Adams, best known for starring in Get Smart, voiced the character in the original cartoon.

Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is overseeing the project.

In addition to their work on SNL, Day and Seidell are also behind the reboot of Home Alone, being developed for Disney+.

Day is repped by ICM Partners and Stone Genow while Seidell is repped by WME and Artists First.