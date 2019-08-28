HEAT VISION

'Joker' Trailer Transforms Joaquin Phoenix Into DC Villain

by Aaron Couch
The film premieres at Venice Saturday ahead of its Oct. 4 release.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is getting a closer look in the new trailer.

Todd Phillips directs the 1981-set film that centers on Arthur Fleck, a clown who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. The film has drawn comparisons to Martin Scorsese's 1982 film The King of Comedy, which starred Robert De Niro as an aspiring standup who idolizes a talk show host. In Joker, De Niro plays a talk show host and stand-up whom Arthur looks up to. Frances Conroy plays Arthur's mother, while other stars include Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz and GLOW's Marc Maron.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The new Joker trailer comes ahead of its world debut at the Venice Film Festival Saturday, when first reviews from the project will start coming out. Based on the classic DC villain, Joker has a script from Phillips and Scott Silver. The first trailer hit back in April.

Warner Bros. will release Joker on Oct. 4.

