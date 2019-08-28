'Joker' Trailer Transforms Joaquin Phoenix Into DC Villain

The film premieres at Venice Saturday ahead of its Oct. 4 release.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is getting a closer look in the new trailer.

Todd Phillips directs the 1981-set film that centers on Arthur Fleck, a clown who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. The film has drawn comparisons to Martin Scorsese's 1982 film The King of Comedy, which starred Robert De Niro as an aspiring standup who idolizes a talk show host. In Joker, De Niro plays a talk show host and stand-up whom Arthur looks up to. Frances Conroy plays Arthur's mother, while other stars include Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz and GLOW's Marc Maron.

