New Judge Dredd Artwork Revealed for 'Best of 2000 AD' Anthology (Exclusive)

The covers to issues two through four of the upcoming series, by Becky Cloonan, 'Walking Dead' artist Charlie Adlard, and Erica Henderson, debut exclusively on THR.

Earlier this month, Rebellion Publishing announced Best of 2000 AD, an upcoming 12-issue oversized anthology series intended to introduce new readers — and the U.S. market — to the iconic British anthology comic that introduced Judge Dredd to the world. Each issue will feature new covers by a number of superstar artists, and The Hollywood Reporter has the reveal of the covers to issues two through four.

The cover to the first 100-page issue — by The Wicked + The Divine artist Jamie McKelvie — was released to accompany the first news of the series; covers to the next three issues come from Becky Cloonan (Gotham Academy, The Punisher), The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard and Erica Henderson (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Assassin Nation), each offering up their version of the infamous futuristic lawman.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In addition to Judge Dredd, each issue of the monthly Best of 2000 AD series will feature reprints of material chosen to indoctrinate readers into the ranks of Squaxx dek Thargo, the meta-referential term 2000 AD uses to identify fans. 2000 AD launched as a weekly comic in the United Kingdom in 1977, and has run continually ever since, with each issue offering multiple science fiction serials featuring characters such as Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Rogue Trooper and Nikolai Dante, amongst many others. With more than 2100 issues under its best, the series has introduced creators including Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, Dave Gibbons, Al Ewing, and Kevin O’Neill to generations of readers. Best of 2000 AD launches April 29, 2020. Below, Cloonan’s cover to the second issue (due May 27, 2020), Adlard’s third issue cover (in stores June 24, 2020), and Henderson’s cover for the fourth issue (July 29, 2020.)



