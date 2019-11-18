HEAT VISION

New Judge Dredd Artwork Revealed for 'Best of 2000 AD' Anthology (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
The covers to issues two through four of the upcoming series, by Becky Cloonan, 'Walking Dead' artist Charlie Adlard, and Erica Henderson, debut exclusively on THR.
Becky Cloonan/Rebellion Publishing
The covers to issues two through four of the upcoming series, by Becky Cloonan, 'Walking Dead' artist Charlie Adlard, and Erica Henderson, debut exclusively on THR.

Earlier this month, Rebellion Publishing announced Best of 2000 AD, an upcoming 12-issue oversized anthology series intended to introduce new readers — and the U.S. market — to the iconic British anthology comic that introduced Judge Dredd to the world. Each issue will feature new covers by a number of superstar artists, and The Hollywood Reporter has the reveal of the covers to issues two through four.

The cover to the first 100-page issue — by The Wicked + The Divine artist Jamie McKelvie — was released to accompany the first news of the series; covers to the next three issues come from Becky Cloonan (Gotham Academy, The Punisher), The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard and Erica Henderson (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Assassin Nation), each offering up their version of the infamous futuristic lawman.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In addition to Judge Dredd, each issue of the monthly Best of 2000 AD series will feature reprints of material chosen to indoctrinate readers into the ranks of Squaxx dek Thargo, the meta-referential term 2000 AD uses to identify fans.

2000 AD launched as a weekly comic in the United Kingdom in 1977, and has run continually ever since, with each issue offering multiple science fiction serials featuring characters such as Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Rogue Trooper and Nikolai Dante, amongst many others. With more than 2100 issues under its best, the series has introduced creators including Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, Dave Gibbons, Al Ewing, and Kevin O’Neill to generations of readers.

Best of 2000 AD launches April 29, 2020. Below, Cloonan’s cover to the second issue (due May 27, 2020), Adlard’s third issue cover (in stores June 24, 2020), and Henderson’s cover for the fourth issue (July 29, 2020.)



HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How 'Force Collector' Re-Creates the Past of 'Star Wars'
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Justice League': Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot Call for Release of Fabled "Snyder Cut"
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Rick Porter
LATEST NEWS
1.
New Judge Dredd Artwork Revealed for 'Best of 2000 AD' Anthology (Exclusive)
by Graeme McMillan
2.
'Jeopardy!'s' Top Winners to Compete in Alex Trebek-Hosted Primetime Special
by Evan Real
3.
Lara Logan Enters the Fox News Media Universe
by Jeremy Barr
4.
'Queen & Slim' Director Melina Matsoukas Signs First-Look Deal at FX
by Rick Porter
5.
Paul McCartney to Headline Glastonbury Festival
by the Associated Press