'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Takes on Criminal Masterminds in 'Kingsman' Prequel

"This will not be a war of heroes," the assembled masterminds are told at the outset of the trailer.

The movie is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the film, which Matthew Vaughn directed.

The King's Man, which originally was set to be released Feb. 14, is now scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 18.