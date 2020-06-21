'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Takes on Criminal Masterminds in 'Kingsman' Prequel
20th Century Fox on Sunday released another trailer for The King's Man, which is a prequel to the Kingsman film series.
The action film follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them in the movie, which spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.
Heat Vision breakdown
"This will not be a war of heroes," the assembled masterminds are told at the outset of the trailer.
The movie is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the film, which Matthew Vaughn directed.
The King's Man, which originally was set to be released Feb. 14, is now scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 18.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-