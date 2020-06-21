HEAT VISION

'The King's Man' Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Takes on Criminal Masterminds in 'Kingsman' Prequel

by Kimberly Nordyke
Matthew Vaughn's movie, which is set to hit theaters Sept. 18, spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.
'The King's Man'   |   20th Century Fox Film Corporation
20th Century Fox on Sunday released another trailer for The King's Manwhich is a prequel to the Kingsman film series.

The action film follows a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them in the movie, which spotlights the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.

"This will not be a war of heroes," the assembled masterminds are told at the outset of the trailer.

The movie is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance star in the film, which Matthew Vaughn directed.

The King's Man, which originally was set to be released Feb. 14, is now scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 18.

