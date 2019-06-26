New Line 'Hello Kitty' Movie Finds Writer in Lindsey Beer

Known Universe, the banner run by Beer and fellow writers Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, will executive produce.

Lindsey Beer, one of Hollywood's go-to tentpole writers whose credits include Sony’s Masters of the Universe, Lionsgate’s The Kingkiller Chronicles and Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight, has been tapped to pen New Line's Hello Kitty movie.

Known Universe, the banner that Beer has established with fellow writers Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), will also executive produce.

Sanrio, the Japanese company behind the iconic feline, has granted film rights to the Warner Bros. label, marking the only time it has granted film rights to Hello Kitty and its other popular characters — including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars, among others — to a major film studio.

Hello Kitty has previously appeared in comic books, TV series, video games and several Japanese-language animated movies, as well as on more than 50,000 different branded products (if you can name it, you can find a Hello Kitty version of it).

Beau Flynn will produce via his FlynnPictureCo.

Beer, who wrote and exec produced the recent Netflix rom-com Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, is working with Robertson-Dworet to pen the female-centric spinoff of Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise. She is repped by Gang Tyre.