'New Mutants' Finally Lands New August 2020 Release Date

Disney made several other updates to its upcoming release slate Wednesday, including moving 20th Century and Locksmith's animated film Ron's Gone Wrong from Feb. 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021.

New Mutants has had a long, winding road to release, prompting intense speculation that the movie would bypass theaters and go directly to streaming. The Hollywood Reporter noted last week that wasn't the case.

The X-Men spinoff from director Josh Boone centers on a group of young mutants trapped in a secret facility. Its cast includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.

New Mutants was filmed in 2017, and originally was set to open April 13, 2018, before being pushed back 10 months to Feb. 22, 2019, and later moved to Aug. 2, 2019 with insiders suggesting reshoots would happen tweak the film.

Reshoots never happened, and the film remains largely what test audiences saw back in 2017, but with finished visual effects. In January, a new trailer was released for the film announcing a new theatrical release date of April 3, a date that was upended by the unprecedented shutdown of movie theaters in the wake of COVID-19.