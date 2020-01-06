HEAT VISION

'New Mutants' Returns With First Trailer in Two Years

by Graeme McMillan
The long-delayed 'X-Men' movie will appear in theaters April 3.
Fittingly for a horror-themed superhero movie, The New Mutants has returned with a brand-new trailer, giving fans a new glimpse of what filmmaker Josh Boone has in store for Marvel’s teenage mutant team long after the project had been assumed close to death.

The first trailer for the project was released back in October 2017, advertising the original release date of April 13, 2018. In January 2018, the movie’s release was pushed back 10 months to Feb. 22, 2019, with insiders explaining the move at the time as coming to ensure it wouldn’t compete in theaters with the second Deadpool movie.

That date was then pushed out again a couple of months later, with the release moved to Aug. 2, 2019. At the time, the expectation was that the movie was set to undergo significant reshoots that would introduce an entirely new character, but according to director Boone that never actually happened; he wrote in a comment on Instagram that he “wouldn’t be promoting” the movie if it wasn’t the original version that he shot.

New Mutants is one of two X-Men films Disney inherited with last year's acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The first, Dark Phoenix, bombed in June, and insiders had questioned whether New Mutants would ever hit theaters, or if it would be relegated to a streaming service such as Disney+ or Hulu.

The New Mutants, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, will now be released April 3, becoming the first X-Men-related project from Disney to reach theaters.

