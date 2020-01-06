'New Mutants' Returns With First Trailer in Two Years

That date was then pushed out again a couple of months later, with the release moved to Aug. 2, 2019. At the time, the expectation was that the movie was set to undergo significant reshoots that would introduce an entirely new character, but according to director Boone that never actually happened; he wrote in a comment on Instagram that he “wouldn’t be promoting” the movie if it wasn’t the original version that he shot.

New Mutants is one of two X-Men films Disney inherited with last year's acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The first, Dark Phoenix, bombed in June, and insiders had questioned whether New Mutants would ever hit theaters, or if it would be relegated to a streaming service such as Disney+ or Hulu.

The New Mutants, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, will now be released April 3, becoming the first X-Men-related project from Disney to reach theaters.