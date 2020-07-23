'New Mutants' Team Unveils Opening Scene at Comic-Con at Home

The Marvel movie stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It was originally filmed in 2017 as part of 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe and was was set to open April 13, 2018. It was later pushed back 10 months to Feb. 22, 2019, then moved again to Aug. 2, 2019, with insiders suggesting reshoots were in the works. Months after Disney's acquisition of Fox, Disney set it for April 2020, a date that was upended by the coronavirus pandemic and saw it moved to August, it was taken off the calendar once more.

"People have talked about it being a cursed film because it's taking forever, but in some respects the lockdown has amped up interest," said Bill Sienkiewicz, the New Mutants comic book artist whose classic storyline "Demon Bear" helped inspire the film.

Added Boone, "The whole movie is about a curse, I guess. The Demon Bear curse. I guess it's possible. We're just excited for the fans to see it."

During the panel, Williams spoke about her character Wolfsbane's romantic relationship with Hunt's Mirage, which has been touted as a groundbreaking relationship for the superhero movie world.

"Just from the first audition we did together we got on so well," said Williams. "It was wonderful to see a relationship like this in the typically masculine world of superheroes. It was lovely to see these two fragile women who protect one another and bring light out in each other."

The panel, which can be viewed below, also included the first scene from the film, which centers on a group of young mutants trapped in an institution

The New Mutants currently does not have a release date, however the panel noted the intention is still for it to hit theaters down the road, knocking back speculation it would go to Disney+. The panel came as Disney made a slew of changes to its release dates, including removing Mulan from the schedule.