New 'Ninja Turtles' Movie in the Works With 'Bad Words' Writer (Exclusive)

Paramount is ready to say 'Cowabunga' once again.

The heroes in a half shell are coming back for more pizza.

Paramount is developing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and has hired Andrew Dodge, the writer behind the Jason Bateman comedy Bad Words, to pen the script.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce the feature via their Platinum Dunes banner. The company was behind the studio’s horror hit A Quiet Place.

Paramount has made two Ninja Turtles movies based on the 1980s cult comic by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird that spawned a pop cultural phenomenon in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The first movie, released in 2014, grossed $493 million worldwide while 2016’s installment, subtitled Out of the Shadows, showed the limits of the franchise with $245 million. Neither were hits with critics.

However, both were made before the arrival of chairman Jim Gianopulos, who has made it a priority to clean up the studio’s slate and refocus its franchises. Insiders are hoping to bring a patina of quality as they relaunch the franchise.

It’s all in the name: Ninja Turtles tell the adventures of four mutated turtles, named after Renaissance artists and in their teens, who protect New York City using ninja skills acquired from a humanoid rat.

Dodge made a splash with Bad Words, a script that made the Hollywood Black List of praised screenplays and was turned into a directing and starring vehicle for Bateman. Since then, the writer has worked on projects such as Space Jam 2 and O’ Lucky Day, the latter which has Peter Dinklage attached to star.

He is repped by CAA, Grandview and Gang Tyre.