New 'Purge' Thriller Finds Its Male Lead With 'Narcos: Mexico' Actor (Exclusive)
Tenoch Huerta, perhaps best known for work on Narcos: Mexico, has nabbed the male lead opposite Ana de la Reguera in the latest Purge horror thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes and Universal.
James DeMonaco, who originated the franchise and wrote and directed the first three chapters, penned the script for the as-yet-untitled installment.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Everardo Gout, who helmed the majority of the Nat Geo series Mars as well as episodes of Luke Cage and The Terror, will direct.
Details about the upcoming thriller are being kept behind the mask, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that it does take Purge out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues in the way the previous films have.
Universal Pictures will release the film July 10, 2020.
Producers include Jason Blum along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. DeMonaco and Sebastien K. Lemercier are also producing via their Man in a Tree shingle.
Huerta played the infamous Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, opposite Diego Luna and Michael Pena. He also appeared in a key role in the Paul Weitz-directed Bel Canto, which starred Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe. A five-time nominee of Mexico’s Ariel Award, the country’s version of the Oscar, Huerta also appeared in Cary Fukunaga’s Sin Nombre.
He is repped by WME, Thruline Entertainment and Hirsch, Wallerstein.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
