New 'Purge' Thriller Finds Lead with Ana de la Reguera (Exclusive)

James DeMonaco, who originated the franchise and wrote and directed the first three chapters, penned the script for the new installment.

Details for the new thriller are being kept in the vault but sources tell THR that it does take Purge out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues the way the series has before.

Everardo Gout, who helmed the majority of Nat Geo’s series Mars as well as episodes of Luke Cage and The Terror, is directing.

Producing are Jason Blum along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. DeMonaco and Sebastien K. Lemercier are also producing via their Man in a Tree shingle.

Universal has set a July 10, 2020 release date for the horror thriller which begins shooting November in southern California.

The Purge get continues an upward swing for de la Reguera, who is coming off of wrapping playing the female lead opposite Dave Bautista in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The actress is currently a lead on the Billy Bob Thornton series Goliath, which recently began airing its third season, and is working on Ana, an autobiographical series that she created and will star in and exec produce for Amazon Latin America, Comedy Central Latin America and Pataya in the U.S.

