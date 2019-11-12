New 'Sonic' Trailer Sees Redesigned Character With Bigger Eyes, Less Teeth

The film's original trailer dropped in April, and led to a deluge of mockery and fan backlash on social media for the way Sonic looked. The reaction was so negative it led to the film's director Jeff Fowler to announce that his team would rethink Sonic's design, all of which led to a three-month delay to the release date.

All that extra work seems to have been worth it, however, as fans will be pleased to see that Sonic's eyes are now bigger and closer together, his head is bigger, he has fewer teeth and he is also sporting his white gloves. Overall Sonic looks more familiar and, well, more kawaii.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic while James Marsden and Jim Carrey also star in live-action roles in the Paramount film.

Originally set to hit theaters on Nov. 8, the new and improved Sonic will be on release on Feb. 14, 2020.