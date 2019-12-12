New 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Clip Reveals Major Spoiler

In the clip, Emperor Palpatine is heard talking to Kylo Ren, saying he has been the voice in his head the whole time, likely turning him to the Dark Side.

If that wasn't a big enough spoiler, his voice changes to that of Darth Vader, so it is clear that James Earl Jones has returned to play Vader once more. The voice of Snoke, played by Andy Serkis, can be heard as well.

The description for the clip — which has no spoiler warning — reads, "Nothing will prepare you for the end. Watch an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See it in theaters Dec. 20!"

The short preview blindsided some fans since Disney and the Star Wars cast have been tight-lipped about plot details.

It is not shocking that Palpatine is back, as his voice was heard in previous trailers, but it was not clear what his role would be or how large his presence would loom.

Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

The clip was released on the Star Wars Movies Facebook page, where you can watch here.