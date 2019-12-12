HEAT VISION

New 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Clip Reveals Major Spoiler

by Ryan Parker, Borys Kit
More plot details are revealed in the new footage — which lacks a spoiler warning.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'   |   Disney
More plot details are revealed in the new footage — which lacks a spoiler warning.

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.]

A new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released on Thursday, surprisingly reveals a major spoiler. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

In the clip, Emperor Palpatine is heard talking to Kylo Ren, saying he has been the voice in his head the whole time, likely turning him to the Dark Side.

If that wasn't a big enough spoiler, his voice changes to that of Darth Vader, so it is clear that James Earl Jones has returned to play Vader once more. The voice of Snoke, played by Andy Serkis, can be heard as well. 

The description for the clip — which has no spoiler warning — reads, "Nothing will prepare you for the end. Watch an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See it in theaters Dec. 20!"

The short preview blindsided some fans since Disney and the Star Wars cast have been tight-lipped about plot details. 

It is not shocking that Palpatine is back, as his voice was heard in previous trailers, but it was not clear what his role would be or how large his presence would loom. 

Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20. 

The clip was released on the Star Wars Movies Facebook page, where you can watch here.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Burger King Germany Offers to Trade 'Star Wars' Fans Spoilers for Whoppers
    by Scott Roxborough
  2. Ubisoft's 'Rabbids' Film a Go at Lionsgate
    by Patrick Shanley
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Pamela McClintock, Borys Kit
  3. by Josh Wigler
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Trilby Beresford
LATEST NEWS
1.
Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson?
by Trilby Beresford
2.
'The Great War': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
3.
Sundance Unveils New Frontier Lineup
by Mia Galuppo
4.
'Brockmire' to End With Fourth and Final Season at IFC
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
Sony Music Makes Strategic Investment in Podcast Producer Neon Hum (Exclusive)
by Natalie Jarvey