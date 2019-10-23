New 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Location Named

The trailer features Kef Bir, an ocean moon.

Well, now we know where some of the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes place, and it might come as a surprise to many — especially those who thought that the sight of a downed Death Star meant that we were going to revisit the forest moon of Endor again.

In an announcement about a forthcoming update to Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, Disney has named the planet as “the ocean moon Kef Bir,” with concept art for the updated ride showing the same Death Star dish as can be seen in the Rise of Skywalker trailer.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Kef Bir won’t appear canonically until December’s movie, although the planet was first mentioned in the new edition of reference book Ultimate Star Wars released earlier this month, where it’s revealed to be the home planet of Naomi Ackie’s character Jannah. It’s unclear as yet whether or not Kef Bir is a sibling moon to the forest moon, orbiting the gas giant officially known as Endor — canonically, the gas giant has nine moons, so it’s certainly possible — but if that was the case, that would certainly explain how Death Star wreckage made it there. All will be revealed Dec. 20, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters… which also happens to be the day that Kef Bir will be added to Star Tours at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland Park, and Disneyland Paris.