New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer Packed Full of Action And Blood

by Ryan Parker
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets a lot more screen time.
'Terminator: Dark Fate'   |   Twitter/Paramount Pics
The latest trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here — and there is a lot to absorb (pun intended).

The new spot for the upcoming sci-fi film runs more than two minutes long and is packed with action and blood. More of the plot for the film is revealed and Arnold Schwarzenegger gets a lot more screen time.

There is also impressive imagery, namely the damage the villain terminator, played Gabriel Luna, is able to endure.

Viewers also get a better look at Linda Hamilton's Sarah Conner.

Series creator James Cameron returns to the franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Cameron is producing the film with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens Nov. 1 from Paramount and Skydance.

Watch the trailer below.

