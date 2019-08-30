New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer Packed Full of Action And Blood
The latest trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here — and there is a lot to absorb (pun intended).
The new spot for the upcoming sci-fi film runs more than two minutes long and is packed with action and blood. More of the plot for the film is revealed and Arnold Schwarzenegger gets a lot more screen time.
There is also impressive imagery, namely the damage the villain terminator, played Gabriel Luna, is able to endure.
Viewers also get a better look at Linda Hamilton's Sarah Conner.
Series creator James Cameron returns to the franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Cameron is producing the film with Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller directing.
Terminator: Dark Fate opens Nov. 1 from Paramount and Skydance.
Watch the trailer below.
