'Tuca & Bertie' Creator's Early Work Among Drawn & Quarterly's 2020 Slate

Earlier in the year, Adrian Tomine will follow up his critically acclaimed 2015 Killing and Dying with a new memoir, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist. The title, according to publisher Peggy Burns, came as a surprise even to Drawn & Quarterly. “He was like, ‘I got a book and I want it out next spring,’ and we were like, what?” she said jokingly.

Hurren described the title as “a memoir about his life in comics, from being a child on the playground and being wedgied over, let’s say, his excessive passion for Spider-Man, to coming to Comic-Con.” The book’s roots lie in a recent medical event that prompted him to re-evaluate his life and career, Hurren explained. “He was lying in his hospital bed and the nurse was like, ‘Aren’t you that cartoonist?’” she said. The title will be released in spring 2020.

Also due in that time period will be Constitution Illustrated, a book that will bring the U.S. constitution to comic book life, with cartoonist R. Sikoryak (Terms and Conditions) using different comic book styles to illustrate the entire text. “I think it’s incredible how legible he makes this text.” Pohl-Miranda told the crowd. “You’re like, ‘Oh my god, now I understand what this means!” “It’s a really special project.”

Burns, Pohl-Miranda and Hurren also announced a number of additional titles for the next year, including a collection of Tom Gauld’s New Scientist cartoons titled The Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, manga translations The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud by Tsurita Kuniko and The Swamp by Yoshiharu Tsuge — the latter the first of a seven-book reprint collection of Tsuge’s work, with new editions released annually — and Leslie Stein’s memoir of her experience surrounding her abortion, I Know You Rider.

The panel also previewed upcoming 2019 releases, such as Eleanor Davis’ The Hard Tomorrow and Kevin Huizenga’s The River At Night, which was described by Hurren as “one of the most brilliant pieces of literature I’ve ever read.” Huizenga’s book, which will be released in September, was earmarked as a career-making work by Burns, who said that it would put him into comic book pantheon alongside creators like Chris Ware.