New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Flies Into the Action

One of his students is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), a pilot trainee and son of the late Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

A little more than two minutes along, the spot for the Paramount Pictures' film is packed full of action and, of course, some motorcycle riding.

In addition to Cruise, the movie stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his memorable role of Ice Man.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters June 26, 2020.