New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Flies Into the Action

by Ryan Parker
A little more than two minutes along, the spot for the Paramount Pictures film is packed full of excitement and, of course, some motorcycle riding.
'Top Gun: Maverick'   |   Paramount
A little more than two minutes along, the spot for the Paramount Pictures film is packed full of excitement and, of course, some motorcycle riding.

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick dropped Monday, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from the sequel to the 1986 classic.

Tom Cruise returns as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, now a flight school instructor whose talents and exploits are legend.

One of his students is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), a pilot trainee and son of the late Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

A little more than two minutes along, the spot for the Paramount Pictures' film is packed full of action and, of course, some motorcycle riding.

In addition to Cruise, the movie stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his memorable role of Ice Man.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters June 26, 2020.

