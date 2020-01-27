New 'Transformers' Movies in the Works with 'Zodiac,' 'Army of the Dead' Writers

The move happens over a year since the December 2018 release of the last Transformers movie, Bumblebee. That outing, a 1980s-set spinoff focusing on one of most popular characters, was the most critically acclaimed Transformers movie though it generated the least of the entries, $468 million worldwide.

The Transformers series, launched in 2007 with stars Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox and directed by Michael Bay, hit box office highs with 2011’s Dark of the Moon and 2014’s Age of Extinction, both of which made over $1.1 billion.

Takes on the direction of the projects were not revealed, but Paramount and Hasbro see the hires as giving the franchise a chance to build out multiple storylines and to also expand the Transformers universe. The toy brand's underlying storyline is the seemingly never-ending battle between the good robots-who-can-turn-into-cars, Autobots, and the wicked robots-who-can-turn-into-military-hardware, Decepticons.

Harold wrote Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and worked on John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Para Bellum. He is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Goodman Schenkman.

Vanderbilt’s most recent credit was Netflix’s Adam Sandler hit, Murder Mystery. He also co-wrote the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man movies and wrote and directed the newsroom drama Truth that starred Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford. Vanderbilt is repped by UFUSE Management and McKuin Frankel.