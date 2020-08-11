New York Comic Con Going Virtual For October

'Star Trek,' 'American Gods' and Hulu/FX are the first three panels to be announced.

With COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the U.S., it’s hardly surprising that ReedPop has announced that this year’s New York Comic Con will be unable to take place as originally planned, and instead will be transformed into an online experience created in partnership with YouTube.

The revised New York Comic Con will run Oct. 8 through 11, with the New York Comic Con YouTube channel running a number of livestream panels, with Star Trek, American Gods, and Hulu/FX being the first three announced by organizers; more will be announced in weeks to come, as well as details of additional premieres and fan contests, says ReedPop.

Heat Vision breakdown

Unlike last month’s Comic-Con@Home, fans will be able to interact with the NYCC panels via YouTube’s community and live chat features, as well as ReedPop’s Discord channel, with talent Q&As being planned as one of the features of the interactive element for the show. Additionally, ReedPop will create a virtual marketplace for fans and exhibitors, and will add the opportunity for personalized autographs, videos, and professional workshops to be available during October. New York Comic Con will follow this month’s Metaverse August event, running Aug. 13 through 16, an additional virtual convention featuring appearances from stars from Supernatural, Star Trek: Picard, and creators from comics and across entertainment. Further virtual events from ReedPop are planned to roll out across the fall, according to the company.