Next Christopher Nolan Film to Open In July 2020

Christopher Nolan's next movie is slowly coming into focus.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that Nolan's next film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

The project is described as an event film, but nothing else is known about Nolan’s latest venture. The writer-director has a propensity for secrecy, writing his scripts away from any prying eyes. And he is of such a stature that he can attract the actors he wants, packaging his project with thespians, then present it to a studio with what amounts to a simple yes or no question: Are you in or are you out?

Nolan has a predisposition for July releases. Of the filmmaker’s last five movies, four have opened in that mid-July sweet spot. (Interstellar was the exception, opening in November 2014). The filmmaker is coming off of the World War II film Dunkirk, which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. The Warner Bros. film earned $526.9 globally.

