Next James Bond Movie and 'Fast 9' Shift 2020 Release Dates

The 2020 film calendar got a shuffle on Friday afternoon.

MGM has moved its next James Bond film to April 8, 2020, from its previous date of Feb. 14, 2020. It now occupies territory that was once close to the next Fast and Furious installment, which until Friday had been set to open April 10, 2020.

In addition to MGM's Bond move, Universal pushed back the release date for its untitled ninth Fast and Furious movie to May 22, 2020, from its original April date. Universal is distributing the next James Bond film, so this appears to be a coordinated effort.

The Fast 9 move sets up a clash of titans: the film shifted a date already occupied by another tentpole, Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong crossover event film. Fast and Furious veteran Justin Lin returns to the family as director for the first time since helming 2013's Fast & Furious 6. The film will come one year after the Furious franchise unleashes its first spinoff, with the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham film Hobbs & Shaw, opening this August.

Cary Fukunaga, who broke out as the season one director of HBO's True Detective, is helming the next James Bond film, which is expected to be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. Craig has played Bond in four previous films, beginning with 2006's Casino Royale.