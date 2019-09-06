Hayley Atwell Joins Tom Cruise in Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

Cruise will reprise his starring role as Ethan Hunt for an upcoming pair of films, with McQuarrie set to return to write and direct the series' seventh and eight installments. McQuarrie previously directed 2015's Rogue Nation and last year's Fallout, which became the 23-year-old series' highest grossing film yet with $791.1 million globally.

Atwell is known for playing Peggy Carter in the Captain America films and ABC's Agent Carter. She will reprise her role for an episode of What If...?, the upcoming animated Marvel Studios series for Disney+. She recently starred in the Bruce Springsteen-inspired film Blinded by the Light, and appeared in last year's Christopher Robin for Disney.

Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022. In addition to Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson is expected to return.