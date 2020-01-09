HEAT VISION

Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast Nicholas Hoult

by Aaron Couch
The 'X-Men' actor joins Tom Cruise's franchise.
Nicholas Hoult   |   Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
The 'X-Men' actor joins Tom Cruise's franchise.

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie continues to round out his cast for his pair of upcoming Mission: Impossible movies. Actor Nicholas Hoult has signed up for the franchise, McQuarrie revealed on Instagram Thursday, writing "care to raise a little hell?" Hoult responded, "Though why stop at a little?"

Hoult, who is believed to be playing the villain, joins a cast that includes Tom Cruise, Rebecca FergusonHayley Atwell and Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff.

Hoult has plenty of genre movie experience, having starred as Beast in four X-Men films as well as in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road and the 2013 zombie romance movie Warm Bodies. He also played Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien in the biopic Tolkien last year, as well as in the 2018 awards contender The Favourite. He joins the Mission: Impossible franchise months after coming in as runner up to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

McQuarrie will write and direct two more Mission: Impossible films after previously helming 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's year's Fallout, which is the series' biggest movie to date with $791.1 million globally. Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.  

Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast Nicholas Hoult
