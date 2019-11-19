HEAT VISION

Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast 'Guardians' Star Pom Klementieff

by Aaron Couch
The actor is joining Tom Cruise in the long-running spy franchise.
Pom Klementieff   |   Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
The actor is joining Tom Cruise in the long-running spy franchise.

Pom Klementieff has found a new mission. The French actor, known for playing Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the latest Avengers movies, has signed on for the next installments of Paramount and Skydance's Mission: Impossible franchise.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo of Klementieff on Instagram Tuesday, asking, "how do you say femme fatale in French?" The actor shared her own announcement, "Mischief: Accepted #MI78."

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Klementieff joins fellow Marvel actor Hayley Atwell the two announced new additions to the franchise. Tom Cruise will reprise his starring role as Ethan Hunt for two upcoming films, the seventh and eighth installments. McQuarrie will oversee as writer and director after previously helming 2015's Rogue Nation and last year's Fallout, which grossed $791.1 million globally and is the series' biggest movie to date. Rebecca Ferguson is expected to return for the new installments.

Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.  

Klementieff, who had a brief role in Avengers: Endgame, also has Uncut Gems out in December.

