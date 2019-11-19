Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast 'Guardians' Star Pom Klementieff

Klementieff joins fellow Marvel actor Hayley Atwell the two announced new additions to the franchise. Tom Cruise will reprise his starring role as Ethan Hunt for two upcoming films, the seventh and eighth installments. McQuarrie will oversee as writer and director after previously helming 2015's Rogue Nation and last year's Fallout, which grossed $791.1 million globally and is the series' biggest movie to date. Rebecca Ferguson is expected to return for the new installments.

Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

Klementieff, who had a brief role in Avengers: Endgame, also has Uncut Gems out in December.