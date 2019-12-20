Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham has chosen to accept the mission. Whigham has joined the cast of the upcoming installments of Paramount and Skydance's Mission: Impossible series, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie revealed Friday. "You won't see him coming," the filmmaker tweeted, along with a photo of the actor.
Heat Vision breakdown
Tom Cruise returns as spy Ethan Hunt, a role he's played since 1996. He'll be joined in the upcoming seventh and eighth installments by series newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Rebecca Ferguson is expected to reprise her role as Ilsa Faust.
Whigham recently played a cop in Joker, and his credits also include Homecoming, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire and Homecoming.
McQuarrie previously directed 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's Fallout, which grossed a series best $791.1 million globally. Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Borys Kit , Aaron Couch, Mia Galuppo
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Shannon O'Connor
-
by Kyle Kizu