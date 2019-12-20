Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Cast Shea Whigham

Tom Cruise returns as spy Ethan Hunt, a role he's played since 1996. He'll be joined in the upcoming seventh and eighth installments by series newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Rebecca Ferguson is expected to reprise her role as Ilsa Faust.

Whigham recently played a cop in Joker, and his credits also include Homecoming, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire and Homecoming.

McQuarrie previously directed 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's Fallout, which grossed a series best $791.1 million globally. Paramount has dated the next Mission: Impossible film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.