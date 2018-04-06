Next 'Terminator' Movie Pushed Back Four Months to Fall 2019

For the first time since 1991's 'Terminator: Judgment Day', James Cameron will be involved.

The next Terminator is going to be back a few months later than scheduled.

Paramount has moved the untitled film, which had been set for a July 26, 2019 wide release, to Nov. 22, 2019.

Skydance, which was behind 2015's Terminator Genisys, is producing the reboot that, for the first time since 1991's Terminator: Judgment Day, has James Cameron involved. Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is set to direct.

Early last month it was announced that Mackenzie Davis would star, joining franchise vets Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The plot of the reboot is currently under wraps but will center on a battle between man and machine.

The only other feature set for a Nov. 22 release is an untitled Fox/Marvel superhero feature. Other major November 2019 releases include the Frozen sequel and Bond 25.