Nicholas Hoult Was Asked to Audition For 'X-Men: First Class' as 'Family Guy' Character

Hoult played Hank McCoy/Beast, who was first played on the big screen by Kelsey Grammer.

"Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character. But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy," Hoult said. The baby character on the long-running Fox cartoon is voiced by show creator Seth MacFarlane.

"I had watched a lot of Family Guy in my teen years growing up, so I was like, 'OK, I think I've got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up,'" Hoult said, with a laugh. "And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don't know."

The actor also discussed the makeup process for Beast, which he said took hours to apply. "I loved the prosthetics at first. It started off in the first movie taking three to four hours to go on," Hoult said. "By the last movie we did, it was only about two hours to get on ... but it was still hot and claustrophobic to work in. So, that made it tough at times."

