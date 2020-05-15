HEAT VISION

Nicholas Hoult Was Asked to Audition For 'X-Men: First Class' as 'Family Guy' Character

by Ryan Parker
Director Matthew Vaughn had a bizarre request for the actor in order to land the part of Hank McCoy/Beast.
Nicholas Hoult as Beast in 'X-Men: First Class'.   |   Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Photofest
Director Matthew Vaughn had a bizarre request for the actor in order to land the part of Hank McCoy/Beast.

Nicholas Hoult has a few audition stories that stick out in his mind among the many he has experienced throughout his career, but one of the most noteworthy is X-Men: First Class

Hoult talked about his career with GQ for a video that posted Friday, where he said for the 2011 X-Men installment director Matthew Vaughn had a bizarre request.

Heat Vision breakdown

Hoult played Hank McCoy/Beast, who was first played on the big screen by Kelsey Grammer.

"Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character. But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy," Hoult said. The baby character on the long-running Fox cartoon is voiced by show creator Seth MacFarlane. 

"I had watched a lot of Family Guy in my teen years growing up, so I was like, 'OK, I think I've got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up,'" Hoult said, with a laugh. "And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don't know." 

The actor also discussed the makeup process for Beast, which he said took hours to apply. "I loved the prosthetics at first. It started off in the first movie taking three to four hours to go on," Hoult said. "By the last movie we did, it was only about two hours to get on ... but it was still hot and claustrophobic to work in. So, that made it tough at times."

Watch his GQ video below. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Comic-Con Going Virtual For 2020
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Danny Boyle to Direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Methuselah'
    by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Lacey Rose
  4. by Pamela McClintock
  5. by Lesley Goldberg
LATEST NEWS
1.
Shanghai Disneyland's Early Reception May Be Good Sign For California's Disneyland
by Ryan Parker
2.
'Proximity': Film Review
by Sheri Linden
3.
Ex-Fox Exec Challenges Indictment in FIFA Soccer Bribery Scandal
by Ashley Cullins
4.
Nicholas Hoult Was Asked to Audition For 'X-Men: First Class' as 'Family Guy' Character
by Ryan Parker
5.
'Animal Crossing' Debuts "Mean Mode" in Cut-for-Time 'SNL' Short
by Trilby Beresford