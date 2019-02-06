Nick Jonas Returning for 'Jumanji' Sequel

The star played a teen trapped in the game for decades in 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

Nick Jonas is getting back in the game.

Jonas is returning for Sony's sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The actor and musician appeared in the 2017 hit as a teen who had been stuck in the game for decades. In a nod to Robin Williams' original, Jonas' character Alex was living in the hideout that had once been home to Williams' Alan Parrish.

Plot details are remaining under wraps for the Jumanji sequel. The film, which made more than $962.1 million globally, followed four teenagers who are sucked into a video game and take over avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, all of whom are returning. The four actors who played the teens — Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner — are also back for the sequel. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina is joining the franchise, along with Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

Jake Kasdan, who helmed the 2017 film, is returning to direct and penning the script with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach will produce with Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, as well as Kasdan.

The untitled Jumanji sequel opens Dec. 13.

Jonas recently wrapped on Roland Emmerich’s Midway and has the thriller Chaos Walking coming up. Jonas is repped by WME and Philymack Management.