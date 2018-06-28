Nicolas Cage Thriller 'Mandy' to Close Fantasia Film Fest

Montreal's prestigious genre festival also added North American premieres for Takashi Miike's 'Laplace's Witch' and Erick Zonca's 'Black Tide.'

The bloody Nicolas Cage-starring action-thriller Mandy, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is set to close the Fantasia Film Festival, organizers said Thursday.

Writer-director Panos Cosmatos' second horror pic also stars Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache. RLJE Films, which earlier picked up U.S. rights to Mandy, plans a theatrical release this summer.

North America's largest genre film festival, which on Thursday unveiled its final lineup titles, also announced a world premiere for the Donnie Yen-starrer Big Brother, directed by Kenji Tanigaki.

There also will be North American bows for Takashi Miike's Laplace's Witch, Erick Zonca’s Black Tide and Gakuryu Ishii’s Punk Samurai Slash Down.

Fantasia previously announced Daniel Roby's apocalyptic thriller Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume) will open its 22nd edition, which is set to run July 12-Aug. 1. The film stars Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko as parents attempting to save their family from a deadly toxic mist over Paris