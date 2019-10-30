Nicolas Cage to Star in Twisted Theme Park Thriller 'Wally's Wonderland'

In Wally's Wonderland, Cage is set to play a man, simply known as The Janitor, who is forced to spend the night at an evil and twisted amusement park and have to fight off animatronics that have come to life. The Janitor has to survive the night to make it out from the park alive.

No other casting details have been announced. The film is scheduled to begin production in late January.

Wally's Wonderland is produced by Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Almost Never Films and Screen Media Ventures. Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, and Danny Roth will produce along with Cage and Mike Nilon. Danny Chan, Foresight Chairman Mark Damon, and Screen Media’s SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle will executive produce. Foresight will handle worldwide sales as part of its relationship with Screen Media, and is presenting the film to buyers at the AFM.

Prolific as always, Cage has a full slate of films coming. First up is claustrophobic thriller Primal for Lionsgate, where Cage will play a big game hunter, as well as Southern gothic thriller Grand Isle for Screen Media. Cage will also appear in Dimitri Logothetis's sci-fi martial arts film Jiu Jitsu.

Cage is repped by WME and Stride Management.