Nicolas Cage's 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Sets Spring 2021 Release

by Aaron Couch, Pamela McClintock
The Lionsgate film opens March 19, 2021.
Nicolas Cage's upcoming meta drama in which he will play himself has set a release date. Lionsgate will open The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on March 19, 2021, the studio announced Monday.

United Artists' Tomb Raider 2 and a Paranormal Activity sequel from Paramount also set for that date.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively in November, Lionsgate beat out multiple suitors to land The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage will star as actor Nicolas Cage. This version of Cage wants to land a role in a new Quentin Tarantino movie, and must also deal with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter.  Cage finds himself under a mountain of debt, and makes a paid appearance at a Mexican billionaire's birthday party. After bonding with the man, the CIA informs the actor the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee. Cage ends up working with the U.S. government to get intelligence. 

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script, with Gormican attached to direct. Kevin Turen is producing.

