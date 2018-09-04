'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Getting 25th Anniversary Concert at Hollywood Bowl

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Danny Elfman singing live to film at a special two-night concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Elfman, who voiced and sang as the King of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington, in the Tim Burton-Henry Selick classic, will be joined by other original castmembers including Catherine O'Hara, who played Sally, and Ken Page, who performed Oogie Boogie, in what is being described as an immersive experience that includes live scenery projections, a live orchestra and guest artists.

The concert will take place Oct. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.

This is the third time Nightmare is getting the live concert treatment at the Bowl. It first played to a sold-out crown over the 2015 Halloween weekend and then returned for three nights in 2016 due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. via all Ticketmaster outlets, with a special American Express presale starting Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. and ending Sept. 7 at 10 p.m.

The concert is being produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, as well as Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts.