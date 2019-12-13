Ex-Nintendo Chief Reggie Fils-Aimé on Future of Games: "You're Going to be Able to Play Any Game on Any Device at Any Time"

But first we had to hear from former Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé about what he sees as a game-changer. "As the technology evolves to be cloud, and as download speeds increase, what it means is you're going to be able to play any game on any device at any time." He clarified that, of course, not all of this will occur in 2020. "It will happen over the next decade, and be something that's really meaningful for players."

Asked about his early experiences with Nintendo, Fils-Aimé responded, "My first system was the Super Nintendo, so I played Super Mario World — and ended the game with 99 lives — and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. I had over 80 games on that system, and I think that helped me with the fans and the company, because I knew the content so well."

Sharing what the historic company means to him, Fils-Aimé reiterated his fandom and said that he was a player long before he was an executive. "I had the honor of seeing Shigeru Miyamoto inducted into the [Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences] Hall of Fame, so for me it's been a part of my growing up. I was with Nintendo of America for 15 years. Now, being able to be like a fan [again] and celebrate this industry is really special."

Robert Conkey, producer of game of the year winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, identified the day that the reviews hit as being the game-changing moment for him. "The game has a lot of new stuff in it that's kind of risky, and we didn't know if people would get it or not," he said. "When the reviews came out, we realized they did get it and it was such an incredible feeling." Conkey has been into games since he was 4 years old, playing 1987's Final Fantasy on the Nintendo NES console.

Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding, talked about the moment when he realized that the action-adventure game was potentially a game-changer. "It's my role to do something really new, and I always think it's game-changing. And also I wanted to bridge between movies and games; that was one of my goals."

Kojima shared that he came up with the idea for the game when he went to an exhibit 10 years ago and saw the mass stranding of whales. "When I saw that, it was the first time I thought about Death Stranding. All the living things come from the ocean and came to the land, and that's how we became as humans. The beginning of life was the ocean, and the beach was the boundary."

In 2020, he anticipates more of a move to streaming games and less focus on platforms. "For all the game creators in the world, and the filmmakers, the technology will become more one — and everyone will be united."

Concrete Genie's Dominic Robilliard, who grew up playing games on his 48k Spectrum computer and decided on a gaming career after experiencing Prince of Persia, spoke about why the game's story resonates with him. "The games that we make have to have a message, and of the things we wanted to tackle is the power of creativity and self-expression. We've been working for a number of years on trying to figure out a way for the player to feel like they could be an artist — you don't have to have an artistic talent to play the game."

Art director Jeff Sangalli chimed in and cited 1984 martial arts action game Karateka as the game that got him addicted. Looking ahead to the calendar of releases, Robilliard mentioned Cyberpunk 2077 as a game he's waiting for, while Sangalli is looking forward to what Giant Squid (the developer behind Abzu) does next.

The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson opened up about his game-changer this year. "The [Xbox] Game Pass changed how we design from the ground up. We got a lot of recognition for making Gears 5 more accessible than we've ever been before, because millions of people who maybe didn't want to pay the $60 can now get into it with game pass. It really changed how we thought about the game with new players in mind."

Control game director Mikael Kasurinen noted, "The biggest moment was me and Sam Lake sitting down in a hotel room talking about the game. We both decided we wanted to do something unique and honest and sincere, something that reflects who we are. To me, it was the realization of, 'this is the thing' and everything else that happened led back to that moment."

Meanwhile, Tim Cain, co-game director of The Outer Worlds, noted that simply finishing his game — which came out in October — was the highlight. Fellow co-director Leonard Boyarsky elaborated that it was a huge deal for the pair. "You're never sure how people are going to react, and the fact that so many people have been fired up and have loved so much of our game has been nice." The directors cited Bloodlines 2 and Breath of the Wild 2 as titles they are looking forward to. "I've kind of fallen back in love with my Switch," said Cain.

Sky: Children of the Light game designer Atlas Chen shared that he had been working on the title for seven years, so 2019 was significant as it marked the release of the game. Narrative designer Jennie Kong jumped in with, "I think what our game tried to bring to light is the idea of humans connecting online — we've seen something similar with Death Stranding — in this day and age, with digital networks, everyone is trying to figure out and find more genuine connections."

Devil's May Cry 5 game designer Hideaki Itsuno shared that in 2020, he is looking forward to seeing new hardware as well as witnessing how people react to the subscription gaming model.

He said that he fell in love with video games when they came out during his later years of elementary school, and plans to continue working in the industry until he is "old and wrinkly."

And although no one else repeated the sentiment in those words, the idea of longevity in gaming was very much felt throughout the carpet and into the awards show, where Green Day and a full orchestra added nostalgia and nuance to the evening.