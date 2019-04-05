'Super Mario Odyssey', 'Breath of the Wild' Coming to Nintendo Labo VR

Free VR software updates for the two popular Switch titles will launch in April.

Nintendo is getting into VR with some familiar faces: Link, Zelda and Mario.

The latest kit for Nintendo Labo, DIY cardboard kits that work as add-ons to Nintendo's Switch console, introduces VR gaming to the platform. Launching April 12, the Nintendo Labo VR Kit lets users build a cardboard headset which the Switch fits into, creating VR goggles to experience a collection of mini-games such as flying with birds, snapping pictures of wildlife and shooting slimy creatures with a blaster.

Nintendo surprised fans on Thursday evening by revealing new, free downloadable content for the 2017 hit Super Mario Odyssey specifically designed for VR will be released on April 25. The "bite-sized experience" will feature three new mini-missions for gaming's most popular plumber, as well as VR versions of the game's Cap, Seaside and Luncheon kingdoms.

Also joining the VR roster is 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The free software update for the massive open world adventure game will bring the vast frontiers of the Kingdom of Hyrule to life in VR.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit sells for $79.99 and comes with supplies and construction details for six separate buildable accessories: Toy-Con goggles, camera, bird, wind pedal, elephant and blaster.