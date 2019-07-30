Hit Comic 'No One Left to Fight' Unveils Issue No. 2 Preview

The 'Dragon Ball'-inspired fantasy comic series shows a world in which the heroes have won, and now don't know what to do with themselves.

Everyone is familiar with the stories that end with heroes giving their all to save the planet, but what happens after the world is saved? The first issue of Dark Horse Comics’ No One Left To Fight thrilled readers with its exploration of that concept, and Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of what to expect with the follow-up.

Inspired by Dragon Ball and Street Fighter, creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and IDW/Hasbro property Revolution’s Fico Ossio have created what they’ve called, in an appropriately tongue-in-cheek manner, “The Best Comic Ever”: A story about heroes growing old and struggling with an unfulfilled life without enemies to fight against.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown