Hit Comic 'No One Left to Fight' Unveils Issue No. 2 Preview

by Graeme McMillan
The 'Dragon Ball'-inspired fantasy comic series shows a world in which the heroes have won, and now don't know what to do with themselves.
Fico Ossio/Dark Horse Comics
Everyone is familiar with the stories that end with heroes giving their all to save the planet, but what happens after the world is saved? The first issue of Dark Horse Comics’ No One Left To Fight thrilled readers with its exploration of that concept, and Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of what to expect with the follow-up.

Inspired by Dragon Ball and Street Fighter, creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and IDW/Hasbro property Revolution’s Fico Ossio have created what they’ve called, in an appropriately tongue-in-cheek manner, “The Best Comic Ever”: A story about heroes growing old and struggling with an unfulfilled life without enemies to fight against.

The first issue of the series quickly sold out after being released at the start of the month, prompting a rush-release second printing to be released Aug. 14.

In the second issue of the series, Sitterson and Ossio push main characters Vâle and Timór towards “The Severe Tutelage of Mistress Harga” — but as can be seen in the preview below, they’re not necessarily ready for what lies in wait.

No One Left to Fight No. 2 will be released digitally and in comic book stores Aug. 7.





