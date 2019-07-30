Hit Comic 'No One Left to Fight' Unveils Issue No. 2 Preview
Everyone is familiar with the stories that end with heroes giving their all to save the planet, but what happens after the world is saved? The first issue of Dark Horse Comics’ No One Left To Fight thrilled readers with its exploration of that concept, and Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of what to expect with the follow-up.
Inspired by Dragon Ball and Street Fighter, creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and IDW/Hasbro property Revolution’s Fico Ossio have created what they’ve called, in an appropriately tongue-in-cheek manner, “The Best Comic Ever”: A story about heroes growing old and struggling with an unfulfilled life without enemies to fight against.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The first issue of the series quickly sold out after being released at the start of the month, prompting a rush-release second printing to be released Aug. 14.
In the second issue of the series, Sitterson and Ossio push main characters Vâle and Timór towards “The Severe Tutelage of Mistress Harga” — but as can be seen in the preview below, they’re not necessarily ready for what lies in wait.
No One Left to Fight No. 2 will be released digitally and in comic book stores Aug. 7.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 30, 2019 8:14am PTby Ryan Parker
-
July 30, 2019 6:00am PTby Richard Newby
-
July 29, 2019 6:25pm PT
-
July 29, 2019 4:02pm PT
-
July 29, 2019 1:43pm PT
-
July 29, 2019 12:00pm PT
-
July 29, 2019 11:36am PT