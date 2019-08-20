'No Time to Die' and the End of James Bond

The re-released plot synopsis, attached to the press announcement for the title, hints at a more retro approach with the retired Bond, living in Jamaica, being drawn back into active service by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) in order to rescue a kidnapped scientist who leads them to a “mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Though he isn’t mentioned in the press release, Christoph Waltz was confirmed to return as Bond’s nemesis, Blofeld, just last month. The only thing that’s missing to fully sell No Time to Die as the ultimate retro Bond film is confirmation of a giant Ken Adam-inspired villain base. What’s interesting about all of these details is that when Craig’s tenure as Bond began in Casino Royale (2006), great strides were made to modernize the character, and help him regain his cool in a world where Jason Bourne was the popular action hero, and Hollywood, feeling the success of Batman Begins (2005), was just starting to understand how profitable a reboot could be, at least for a time. But now, three Bond entries and 15 years later, and audiences have grown increasingly partial to nostalgia, arguably to an even greater degree than what the series most successful entry so far, Skyfall, provided back in 2012.

No Time to Die, from the way the title is styled in the teaser announcement, to the words themselves, feels like a piece of a larger puzzle meant to convey that some of the grounded grittiness associated with Craig’s films will be replaced with something a bit more charming and comfortable with the novelty of James Bond. We’ve gotten four films examining why Bond still matters in the 21st century, why he isn’t a “dinosaur” and a “relic of the Cold War,” and they’ve each been pretty stellar within the scheme of the franchise. But as pop culture enthusiasts, we like our metaphorical dinosaurs, and as our nostalgia for the '80s and '90s stretches back even further, there’s something worthwhile in examining whether an old-school James Bond, though undoubtedly and desirably more PC, can work in 2020. While subtlety aided the franchise for a while, there’s a sense that Bond fans are ready for the series to loosen some of the constraints a bit and have a bit more fun with this world and its history. Hell, maybe we’ll even get to see Craig don a jetpack.