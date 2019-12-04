First 'No Time to Die' Trailer Is Beginning of the End for James Bond
James Bond is coming out of retirement for one last mission in the first trailer for No Time to Die.
The 25th Bond film finds Daniel Craig's 007 living a quiet life in Jamaica. Bond's peace is interrupted when his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) comes to him for help rescue a kidnapped scientist, and things only get more complicated from there.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The typically action-packed trailer sees Bond being chased in a battered Aston Martin around the cobbled streets of Italy, leap from the side of a bridge using what appears to be a makeshift bungee rope and come face to face with his latest enemy, Rami Malek's Safin (first seen wearing a disturbing white face mask).
Bond also encounters a new no-nonsense MI5 agent in Lashana Lynch's Nomi, rumoured to have taken the 007 moniker, who urges him to stay in his lane. "You get in my way and I will put a bullet in your knee... the one that works," she warns. Confirming long-held rumors about his return, Christoph Waltz reappears as Blofeld – this time handcuffed in a secure prison – and suggests Lea Seydoux's Madelaine Swann, another returnee, may be hiding No Time To Do's main secret.
See the trailer below.
Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Ralph Fiennes also star in the film, directed by True Detective's Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Craig has played James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, and will retire the role after this film.
No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020. MGM is distributing the film via its United Artists Releasing banner co-owned with Annapurna, while Universal is handling international distribution.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
- Alex Ritman
- alex.ritman@thr.com
- @@alexritman
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Ryan Parker
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Ryan Parker, Aaron Couch
-
-
by Aaron Couch