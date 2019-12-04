First 'No Time to Die' Trailer Is Beginning of the End for James Bond

The typically action-packed trailer sees Bond being chased in a battered Aston Martin around the cobbled streets of Italy, leap from the side of a bridge using what appears to be a makeshift bungee rope and come face to face with his latest enemy, Rami Malek's Safin (first seen wearing a disturbing white face mask).

Bond also encounters a new no-nonsense MI5 agent in Lashana Lynch's Nomi, rumoured to have taken the 007 moniker, who urges him to stay in his lane. "You get in my way and I will put a bullet in your knee... the one that works," she warns. Confirming long-held rumors about his return, Christoph Waltz reappears as Blofeld – this time handcuffed in a secure prison – and suggests Lea Seydoux's Madelaine Swann, another returnee, may be hiding No Time To Do's main secret.

See the trailer below.

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Ralph Fiennes also star in the film, directed by True Detective's Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Craig has played James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, and will retire the role after this film.

No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020. MGM is distributing the film via its United Artists Releasing banner co-owned with Annapurna, while Universal is handling international distribution.