Noah Centineo Joins Dwayne Johnson in New Line DC Movie 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)

While storyline details are being kept in the dark, Black Adam focuses on the DC character that was originally created as the archnemesis for the hero now known as Shazam. In modern times, however, the character has evolved into a more complex and conflicted antihero, rising to become one of DC's more prominent characters. His origins are tied to ancient Egypt and his powers are supernatural in nature. Adam Sztykiel wrote the current script for what will be Johnson's first superhero role.

Centineo will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure and is able to manipulate his size and strength. The character has appeared onscreen before, in an episode of The CW’s The Flash.

Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. and will also serve as executive producer. FlynnPictureCo. is also behind Jungle Cruise, which Disney will release July 30, 2021.

Black Adam is the second New Line-DC collaboration following 2019's critical and commercial hit, Shazam! The project is also expected to be a centerpiece at the inaugural DC FanDome, Warner Bros.' own Comic-Con-style experience that will celebrate all things DC across the many platforms with panels, behind-the-scenes and, of course, reveals.

Centineo made hearts throb with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a smash hit for Netflix that made him a major player on the social media stage and opened doors in Hollywood for the actor. He has since starred in a sequel, To All the Boys: PS. I Still Love You, which debuted earlier this year, and has a third installment in post.

The actor, who also starred in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and is a founder of Favored Nations, a nonprofit social action organization, is also leading World War II drama The Diary, directed by Jackie Chan.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.