Noah Hawley's 'Star Trek' on the Back Burner at Paramount

Paramount’s newly-installed motion picture group president Emma Watts is re-assessing the slate. And one title under the microscope? Star Trek, several sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Three different versions of the classic sci-fi adventure are in development at the studio, including one by Quentin Tarantino. Another one seeks to reunite the cast of the reboot made by J.J. Abrams several years ago. And there's a third one being developed by Fargo TV creator Noah Hawley.

Heat Vision breakdown

As Watts looks to see what should be a priority, sources tell THR that Hawley’s project is heading to the lower decks. One reason could be due to a plot centering around a virus that wipes out vast parts of the known universe, a topic that not seen as a good or sensitive fit if you’re making escapist entertainment given the current coronavirus pandemic. One question facing Trek now is whether or not Hawley moves on to other movie or TV worlds or will wait to be beamed back.



Paramount had no comment.