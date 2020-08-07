HEAT VISION

Noah Hawley's 'Star Trek' on the Back Burner at Paramount

by Borys Kit
Newly-installed motion picture group president Emma Watts is re-assessing the slate.
Noah Hawley   |   VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Newly-installed motion picture group president Emma Watts is re-assessing the slate.

Paramount’s newly-installed motion picture group president Emma Watts is re-assessing the slate. And one title under the microscope? Star Trek, several sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Three different versions of the classic sci-fi adventure are in development at the studio, including one by Quentin Tarantino. Another one seeks to reunite the cast of the reboot made by J.J. Abrams several years ago. And there's a third one being developed by Fargo TV creator Noah Hawley.

Heat Vision breakdown

As Watts looks to see what should be a priority, sources tell THR that Hawley’s project is heading to the lower decks. One reason could be due to a plot centering around a virus that wipes out vast parts of the known universe, a topic that not seen as a good or sensitive fit if you’re making escapist entertainment given the current coronavirus pandemic.

One question facing Trek now is whether or not Hawley moves on to other movie or TV worlds or will wait to be beamed back.

Paramount had no comment.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Why Making 'She Dies Tomorrow' Was Therapeutic for Amy Seimetz
    by Brian Davids
  2. 'Baseball 100' Kickstarter Hopes to Bring Greatest Ball Players to Illustrated Life
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Etan Vlessing
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Pamela McClintock
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly Out Amid Major WarnerMedia Restructuring
by Lesley Goldberg
2.
Noah Hawley's 'Star Trek' on the Back Burner at Paramount
by Borys Kit
3.
L.A. Festival of Books to Go Virtual Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
by Lexy Perez
4.
Emmys: Breaking Down the Odds for Best Actress in a Drama Series
by Scott Feinberg
5.
How Hollywood Can Better Represent Muslim Characters and Storylines (Guest Column)
by Sue Obeidi , Evelyn Alsultany