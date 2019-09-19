HEAT VISION

Universal Sets Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller 'Nobody' for August 2020

by Aaron Couch
The 'Better Call Saul' star's film opens Aug. 14, 2020.
Bob Odenkirk   |   Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Universal has revealed a release date for its Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody. The film will open on Aug. 14, 2020, where it will face competition from Disney's The One and Only Ivan and Sony's Escape Room 2.

Odenkirk, who stars in and produces Nobody, will play an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Odenkirk currently stars as Jimmy McGill on the AMC Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, a series that has earned him four Emmy nominations. 

Hardcore Henry filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing Nobody a script by John Wick's Derek Kolstad. Producers include 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch; Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; and Braden Aftergood  for his Eighty Two Films.
