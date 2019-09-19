Universal Sets Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller 'Nobody' for August 2020

The 'Better Call Saul' star's film opens Aug. 14, 2020.

Universal has revealed a release date for its Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody. The film will open on Aug. 14, 2020, where it will face competition from Disney's The One and Only Ivan and Sony's Escape Room 2.

Odenkirk, who stars in and produces Nobody, will play an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

