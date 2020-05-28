'Nubia' Graphic Novel to Focus on Wonder Woman's Twin Sister

The graphic novel revival of the character will be handled by YA novelist L.L. McKinney and artist Robyn Smith. In a statement, McKinney explained, “What’s funny is I didn’t initially set out to pitch a Nubia graphic novel. I was invited to pitch something else, but I made the decision when writing the pitch itself to add in Nubia. I’ve been a fan since pretty much birth, and I’ve watched her get moved around and appear in various iterations, none of them touching me the same way her original one had. I mean, this was Wonder Woman’s twin sister, just as strong, just as fast, if not stronger and faster. And she was black! So, I added her in to my pitch for the other project. I guess something about her stuck out to the team because they emailed me and essentially asked for a pitch about Nubia.”

Smith added, “Working [with McKinney] has been great, especially since our artistic objectives seem to be the same: all Black everything. In Nubia, I wanted to focus my illustrations on creating something both light and emotionally resonant. Most of my work is heavily influenced by Harry Lucey’s Archie, so finding a way to incorporate that charm and joyful feel into a story centered around more serious issues was important to me. I hope fans reading Nubia feel the same sort of excitement I felt illustrating the characters and their beautifully crafted stories.”

Nubia: Real One will also feature Brie Henderson and Bec Glendining as interior and cover color artists, respectively. The book will be released Feb. 2, 2021; below, samples of Smith’s artwork for the book.