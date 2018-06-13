'The Nun' Trailer Takes Characters to Haunted Abbey

The film, starring Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir, is a prequel to 'The Conjuring' series.

The first trailer for The Nun was released on Wednesday (June 13). The film is a prequel to The Conjuring series.

An image of a ghost nun appears near the beginning as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) says in a voiceover, “I had a series of visions when I was younger and after each one ended, the same thought would be stuck in my head.” After she is asked what she saw, she responds, “I saw a nun.”

“Words of my visions reached the church and I was asked to accompany a priest to an abbey in Romania,” she explains as clips are shown of the haunted abbey. A particular clip shows Sister Irene walking in dark tunnel lit by candlelight as a ghost of a nun follows her. Once Sister Irene realizes she’s being followed, another nun runs up and attacks her.

The words “Pray for Forgiveness” appear onscreen as the trailer concludes.

Bonnie Aarons reprises her role as the sinister sister from The Conjuring 2 in the film. Demian Bichir will play Father Burke, the priest sent to Romania with Sister Irene. Corin Hardy directed the film with Gary Dauberman and The Conjuring director James Wan credited as writers.

New Line will release The Nun in theaters on Sept. 7.

Watch the trailer above.