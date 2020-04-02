HEAT VISION

Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Back on Track With New Writer

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
The show was put on hold back in January as Disney+ looked for new scripts.
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2002's 'Attack of the Clones' (Inset: Joby Harold)   |   Photofest; Inset: Getty Images
The show was put on hold back in January as Disney+ looked for new scripts.

Months after being put on hold, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is finding a new path. The Star Wars series starring Ewan McGregor has enlisted writer Joby Harold to chart the course, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Harold is known for executive producing John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as producing King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Trumbo. He also co-wrote Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix zombie movie, Army of the Dead.

Joby's hiring comes after the Obi-Wan series was put on hold in January to rethink its story. Hossein Amini had been working on the project, which a source said was potentially trodding on ground to similar to The Mandalorian, with the Jedi master Obi-Wan looking over Luke Skywalker –– perhaps mirroring how the Mandalorian watches over Baby Yoda in the popular Disney+ series that launched Lucasfilm into a new era of live action Star Wars TV shows.

Fan favorite Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is helming the Obi-Wan series, which has no set release date. McGregor will reprise his role, which he played in George Lucas' three prequel Star Wars films.

Obi-Wan is just a number of Disney+ shows in the works for the streaming service, which will see season two of The Mandalorian bow in October. There is also a Rogue One prequel, starring Diego Luna, in the works. 

