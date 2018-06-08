An 'Ocean's' Refresher Course Before Seeing 'Ocean's 8'

The Ocean's franchise is known for its convoluted schemes, which is par for the course if you are trying to rip off some of the most powerful casino folks in Las Vegas.

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his team have resorted to faking an earthquake (Ocean's Thirteen), removing part of the top floor of a casino (also Ocean's Thirteen) and in one of the most infamous moments in any franchise's history, had Tess Ocean (Julia Roberts) create a distraction by pretending to be … Julia Roberts (Ocean's Twelve). Apparently, Julia Roberts exists in the Ocean's universe, but George Clooney, Brad Pitt (and the Pitt-Roberts film The Mexican) do not exist.

Danny's sister Debbie (Sandra Bullock) is picking up the family mantle in this weekend's Ocean's 8, which comes 11 years after the previous installment Ocean's Thirtween hit theaters. She's joined by a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. The film is expected to open at No. 1 in the $35-40 million range.

If you need a refresher course before seeing a new installment, the Heat Vision Breakdown video above looks back at the five most complicated plot points from Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. Keep track of the previous installments of Heat Vision Breakdown here.