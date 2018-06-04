AMC Offers "Girls Night Out" Advance Screening of 'Ocean's 8'

The event is open to both men and women, unlike an Alamo Drafthouse women-only screening of 'Wonder Woman' that sparked controversy in spring 2017.

AMC Theatres wants viewers of the upcoming female-centered Ocean's 8 to bring their squad.

On Monday, the chain announced that it will be hosting a "Girls' Night Out" advance screening of the Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna film June 6. Participating viewers will receive a collectible pen, notebook and order of popcorn (or gourmet popcorn, in locations where it is available).

At locations with a MacGuffins Bar, guests will also be able to purchase a movie-themed beverage called "The Heist," a mix of peach vodka, triple sec, orange juice and soda, to enjoy the movie with. AMC is encouraging guests to share photos of the experience with the hashtag #TakeYour8.

The event is open to both men and women, unlike an Alamo Drafthouse women-only screening of Wonder Woman that sparked controversy in spring 2017. Reportedly, some men were let in anyway.

“We’re so excited to offer this exclusive opportunity for guests to return to the high-stakes world of the Ocean crew, but a crew with a new twist, a few days early in the incredible movie-watching environment of Dolby Cinema at AMC,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC's CCO and executive vp worldwide programming, said in a statement. “This new approach to Ocean’s franchise results in an incredibly fun film, led by an amazing cast, and it is perfect for a girls’ night out, a date night or for any movie lovers wanting to see a great summer comedy.”

Tickets for the "Girls' Night Out" event are on sale now. A list of participating AMC locations is available on the theater chain's website.

Oceans 8 is tracking for $40 million-plus in its first weekend, starting June 8.