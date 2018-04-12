'Ocean's 8' Trailer Puts Sandra Bullock at the Center of a Heist

Sandra Bullock has a plan — and she's executing it with style in the Ocean's 8 trailer.

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean in the Ocean's Eleven spinoff, with the film centering a heist at the Met Gala. The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film also stars Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Anne Hathaway as the group's target.

Heists run in Ocean's family, with Bullock playing the sister to George Clooney's Danny Ocean of Ocean's 11 fame. (Clooney is not known to be in this film.) Debbie has had a long time to plan this heist — five years, eight months and 12 days (the length of her prison stint) to be exact.

Gary Ross, who wrote the screenplay with Olivia Milch, directs the film. It is slated to hit theaters June 8.