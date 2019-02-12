Octavia Spencer Joins Anne Hathaway in 'Witches' Adaptation

Robert Zemeckis will direct from a script he will write with Kenya Barris.

Octavia Spencer will join Anne Hathaway in Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The book, which was previously adapted by the studio into a 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston, follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop — even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will co-write the script with Zemeckis, with an earlier draft coming from Guillermo del Toro.

Zemeckis took over directorial duties from del Toro, who had long been attached to helm the project but will now produce alongside fellow Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron. Zemeckis also will produce with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke.

Spencer will next be seen in the Blumhouse thriller Ma, which will reteam her with The Help director Tate Taylor. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.