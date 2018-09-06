Odessa Young, Logan Lerman Join Elisabeth Moss in 'Shirley' (Exclusive)

Moss is portraying suspense author Shirley Jackson, who wrote the classic ghost story 'The Haunting of Hill House.'

Odessa Young, who stars in the upcoming buzzy thriller Assassination Nation, and Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman have joined Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg in Shirley, an indie period thriller from director Josephine Decker and Los Angeles Media Fund.

Young and Lerman will play a young married couple who move in with Shirley Jackson — the famed suspense author who wrote The Haunting of Hill House and We Have Always Lived in the Castle — and her Bennington College professor husband, Stanley Edgar Hyman. The young couple hope to start a new life but instead find themselves as fodder for a psycho-drama that inspires Jackson's next novel.

Moss, the Emmy Award-winning star of The Handmaid's Tale, portrays Jackson. Stuhlbarg (The Shape of Water, Fargo) plays her husband.

Sarah Gubbins wrote the 1960s-set screenplay, adapting the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell. The movie is currently shooting in upstate New York, including at Vassar College.

Killer Films' Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa are producing with Moss, Sue Naegle and Gubbins.

Also producing are Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman of Los Angeles Media Fund, which is fully financing the film. The company has the Rose Byrne-Ethan Hawke dramedy Juliet, Naked currently in theaters and was involved in movies The Space Between and The Bye Bye Man.

Young recently wrapped A Million Little Pieces, Sam Taylor-Johnson's adaptation of the James Frey faux-memoir. Her Assassination Nation opens Sept. 21. She is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia's Shanahan Management and Sloane Offer.

Lerman, who last starred in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall and appeared with Brad Pitt in Fury, is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.