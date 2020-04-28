Official 'Snowpiercer' Timeline Unveiled

As Titan’s timeline demonstrates below, each incarnation of the concept shifts the story into a different time period, relative to the extinction event, with the show taking place eight years relative to the movie, and slightly before the original graphic novel — yet both the second and third volumes of the graphic novel series take place further into the timeline than any onscreen version.

To tie-in with the TNT series, Titan is republishing the original graphic novels with new covers, to be released this summer. Jake Devin, who edits the series for Titan, told The Hollywood Reporter, “You haven't experienced Snowpiercer until you've read the graphic novel collection — this timeline is the perfect guide to those who want to jump aboard but don't know where to start, and those who want to take the journey all over again from the very beginning."

The TNT Snowpiercer series debuts May 17. Titan's Snowpiercer reissues will be released June and July.